Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced that weather conditions in the country have stabilised, and that all authorities have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of society and the preservation of lives and property.
The ministry’s announcement comes after coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and based on reports from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In a statement issued today, the ministry said: “The MOl, in coordination with [NCEMA], and according to the reports of the [NCM] and after follow-up operations, announces the stability of the weather conditions in the country, and confirms that all police general directorates and concerned authorities dealt pro-actively and with high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and the preservation of lives and property.”
The past few days saw moderate to heavy rains in most parts of the UAE and a significant drop in temperature, with lows expected to reach 2-7C in some areas.
Weather forecast
According to the NCM, the forecast for tomorrow, January 29, in the UAE is mostly fair to partly cloudy weather with a chance of fog or mist formation in some areas, along with light to moderate winds. The sea is expected to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Monday, the weather is expected to be mostly fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of fog or mist formation in some coastal and internal areas and light to moderate winds.