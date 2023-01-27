Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai shared pictures of rain clouds across Dubai’s skyline.
Yesterday, just as Sheikh Hamdan was returning from his ski trip in the French Alps to Dubai, he spotted rain-bearing Nimbus clouds blanketing the city. He took to Instagram to share two sepia-toned photos of clouds across the Emirate’s skyline with his 15.3 million followers.
He shared the aerial photographs taken from an aircraft window on his Instagram Stories, on Thursday evening.
Today, he shared two more photographs of rain clouds as seen from a beach in Dubai.
This week, Dubai and other parts of the UAE saw heavy rain and overcast skies.
Last week, the Crown Prince was seen spending time with his family and friends in the snow-covered ski town of Courchevel, southeast France. He also shared photos on Instagram with his twin children, Sheikha and Rashid from Courchevel, which is renowned for having one of the longest ski seasons and the best snow cover in the whole of the Alps.
The Dubai Crown Prince whose Instagram handle is @faz3 often shares snippets from his daily life on the social media platform, especially during the rainy season. On January 7, he shared a video enjoying Dubai rain with a drive through the desert and an outdoor picnic. On December 27, he shared another video enjoying the cool weather with an outdoor feast.