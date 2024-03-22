Dubai: Are you heading out in Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain area, this morning? If yes, then beware of low visibility on some roads due to fog.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts for foggy conditions in and around Al Ain.
Early this morning, the weather bureau reported dense fog over Al Sad towards Al Amerah and over Al Faya Road towards Sweihan.
Some internal parts of Dubai and Sharjah also saw light fog, including Al Faqa, Margham, and Marqab, in Dubai, and Al Dhaid, Meleiha, Al Batayeh in Sharjah.
According to the weather alert, foggy conditions can last till 9am causing poor visibility on roads in these areas.
Based on the NCM’s daily forecast, today’s weather will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, across the country.
It will become cloudy by night and on Saturday morning over some areas especially coastal and western areas with a chance of rainfall, and a gradual increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 32 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 to 26°C over the mountains.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Relative Humidity is between 70 to 90 in the coastal, islands and internal areas of the country.
Expect light to moderate winds at times in the Northwest to Southeast direction at a speed 10 to 20, reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.