Keep your umbrellas ready, it might rain today. According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be "partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and northern and eastern areas, with another drop in temperature."

Parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and the Jais mountains, as well as islands in the northern region, will receive light rainfall.

Rainfall was also reported early morning in many places.

A video shared by @storm_ae showed rain showers in Ras Al Khaimah

Winds reaching up to 45-55 km/h during the day will also cause blowing dust and sand, residents are advised to be cautious.

There is another dip in temperatures. Maximum temperatures across the country will be 26-28°C in internal areas, 22-25 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler inmountainous areas with temperatures up to 12-16 °C.

Humidity will be relatively moderate around 75-85 per cent at the highest.