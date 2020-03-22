Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE weather: Rainy weather is expected to continue in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates in the UAE on Sunday, March 22.

Storm-like conditions will continue from Saturday night and residents will experience scattered rainfall. According to the National Center of Meteorology, this rainfall will be accompanied by thunder and lightning.

There have been reports of rain early this morning in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

On Saturday, areas in Dubai saw a thunderstorm, accompanied by hail. It rained in parts it Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah.

People took to social media to share pictures and videos of the weather.

The NCM issued a yellow-orange warning for residents today, to be on the look out for unstable weather conditions predicted the whole day.

If you’re heading outdoors then we advise residents to be careful while driving. Storm like conditions and rain make roads slippery so drive carefully to avoid accidents.

It’s time to take out your umbrella and carry something warm as strong winds will add a chill to the weather.

In general your day is going to be overcast with cloudy skies. Seas will be rough.