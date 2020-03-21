Bolts from the sky light up the skyscrapers in Downtown Dubai on Saturday night. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: A stormy weather, coupled with thunderbolt and lightning greeted residents here on Saturday night, as heavy downpours lashed various parts of the UAE on Saturday.

The wet weather pattern is are expected to continue on Sunday in parts of the UAE.

Rains fell in many parts of the country on Saturday, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to issue an alert to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and waterlogging.

Flashes of light above Al Khan in Sharjah on Saturday night, March 21, 2020. Image Credit: Courtesy: Ricky Lopez

Other authorities such as police and traffic officials also warned on social media about driving in wet conditions, urging motorists to slow down and stay alert.

In its weather outlook, NCM said Sunday is expected to bring more rains, lighting and thunder, especially in northern and eastern regions. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.