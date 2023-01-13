Dubai: It was a chilly Friday morning across the UAE, as early morning temperatures in most parts of the country including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, dipped to 14 to 17°C. According to the Met office, mercury dipped to 2°C at 5.45am in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
It's recommended to be dressed in warm clothes if you are stepping outdoors, as cold weather is expected during the day.
Temperature highs in coastal areas will be around 20-23°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 9-14°C in the mountainous regions. Minimum temperatures will dip close to 15°C in coastal areas, and around 4°C in the mountains, the Met office added.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), on Friday, said that the weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and western areas and some islands, with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM also issued a yellow weather alert, indicating that the conditions over the Arabian Gulf will be rough today, till 7pm.
"Continuity of the fresh Northeasterly winds with a speed of 40 km/hr and rough sea at times with wave height 7 Ft in the Arabian Gulf," the social media alert read.
Light winds are also expected through the day.
According to the NCM, scattered rainfall is expected this weekend, with a slight increase in temperatures on Saturday.