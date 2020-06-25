UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather this weekend.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy. There is a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastwards and Southwards by afternoon.
It is humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to fog and mist formation in some areas of the country. Motorists are urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.