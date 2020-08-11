UAE residents can expect an inclement weather across the emirates. There's a chance of rainfall in the afternoon so motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall by afternoon. The relative humidity increases by night and Wednesday morning especially northward.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times especially Westward in the Arabian Gulf and silght to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.