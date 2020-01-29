Humidity levels reach 72 per cent and seas are moderate

All motorists are urged to follow the reduced-speed limits until the visibility is clear Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: If you’re heading outside, watch out for fog formation over some parts of the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow and red warning for residents, to be alert for fog formation in some internal parts of Abu Dhabi and along the coast.

Visibility is said to be poor so we advise residents to take precautions before heading outside. The NCM also advises residents to stop driving and wait till the fog clears in these areas.

This general, moderate sea conditions can be expected today.

In general, your day is looking cloudy. Current temperatures are between 13°C (Al Ain) and 19°C (Abu Dhabi). Umm Al Quwain is at 12° C. While Dubai is at 15°C.

Residents can expect high temperatures to be between 24°C to 26°C. Humidity levels will be 72 per cent.

Strong winds are expected, especially in the evenings, making the weather chilly.