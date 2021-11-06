Planning of going out? Don't forget your umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in many parts of the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.
The weather bureau has reported that there is moderate rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah early morning.
Today’s weather according to the NCM will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, with a chance of rainfall especially over Northern, eastern areas and islands.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 32 and 35 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 21 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 35.5 °C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 13.15 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.