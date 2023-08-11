Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty weather with a forecast of rain in the afternoon in some parts of the country on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast by the morning, in Fujairah, with some rain-bearing clouds formation is expected by the afternoon eastward and southward, extending over some internal and western areas. Showers are expected in parts of Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Showers are expected to continue on Saturday, according to the NCM.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially as cloud activity increases, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.