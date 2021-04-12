Dubai: If you are a resident of the eastern region of the UAE, you might want to carry an umbrella as you head out today as there is a chance of rain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing eastwards, like in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, from the morning. By the afternoon, there is a chance of rain.
Cloud formation has been reported in Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan area, Al Ain and Sharjah’s Al Dhaid as well.
It’s expected to be hot during daytime, with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 35 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, hindering visibility on the roads for drivers.
Conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm to slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.