Increase in humidity at night and chance of light rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah

Residents enjoy the cold weather [File image] Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect an increase in humidity and light rainfall on the first ‘official’ day of winter.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy to cloudy with some convective clouds associated with light rainfall especially over western and coastal areas like Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

The relative humidity will increase during night and Sunday morning over internal and western areas and fog might form due to it.

According to Sharjah-based astronomer and meteorologist Ebrahim Al Jarwan, the UAE was expected to be affected by colder weather starting today at exactly 8.19 am as December 22 marks the winter solstice.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid 20s today.

Dubai is expected to be at 27°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea is expected to be rough to very rough at times and residents are expected to take precautions.