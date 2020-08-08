It will be a hot day again, but residents in some parts of the UAE can expect some rainfall today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly sunny, “but partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, especially East & southward with a probability of scattered light rainfall and temperature tends to decrease”.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 29-33°C.
See more:
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beautiful mosques in the UAE
- Al Seef: A must-see tourist attraction in Dubai’s Heritage District in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of the beautiful places to visit in the UAE
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of beaches, lakes and canal in the UAE
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Heading out? Be careful, the weather bureau has warned of light breeze carrying dust across the country. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand towards westwards with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.”
Humidity will be slightly high at 60 per cent, reaching up to 85 per cent, in the internal areas. Whereas in mountainous regions it is expected to be 65 to 85 per cent.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.