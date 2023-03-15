Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) today signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote collaboration in the field of meteorological science and technology, and reduce the loss caused by meteorological disasters to social economy.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM director general president of the Regional Association II (Asia), and Li Jian, CMA engineer-in-chief, signed the memorandum at a special ceremony held on the sidelines of the Regional Conference (RECO) of WMO’s Regional Association II (Asia), hosted by NCM in the UAE capital.

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with the China Meteorological Administration, which marks a significant milestone towards strengthening our cooperation in the field of meteorology. This agreement will allow us to share expertise and best practices and to work together towards enhancing the capabilities of our human capital in latest technologies in meteorological observation and forecasting. Such collaborations align with NCM’s priority to deliver better weather forecasting and meteorological services for the benefit of our communities,” Dr Al Mandous said.

“The cooperation between China and the UAE in the field of meteorology has tremendous potential to yield positive outcomes for both sides, especially in the areas of meteorological services, weather forecasting, and disaster management. The signing of this agreement today demonstrates our shared commitment to developing more robust and resilient meteorological system in both China and the UAE, while promoting innovation and collaboration to stay abreast with the latest advancements in meteorological research and technologies,” Li Jian said.

Focus areas

The scope of cooperation under the memorandum includes areas such as weather modification technology, FengYun Meteorological Satellite monitoring and remote-sensing applications, weather forecast and exchange of meteorological information, and technical exchange on meteorological telecommunication.

The memorandum also covers cooperation in areas of climate monitoring, prediction and research on climate change, meteorological observation and instrument, and AI technology in meteorology.

Both sides also agreed to organise staff and expert visits, scientific research and experimental programmes, as well as joint seminars, workshops and lectures.