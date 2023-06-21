Dubai: Get ready for temperatures to rise today as the country experiences the longest day of the year, summer solstice, today.
The summer solstice sets off the official peak of summer as the Northern Hemisphere angles itself at the point in its orbit closest to the sun, causing the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. As the sun's rays are directly over the the Tropic of Cancer (23.37 degree North) it also marks a 2°C to 3°C increase in temperatures.
The weather in most parts of the UAE will be hot and humid today, however, cloudy skies are expected in the eastern parts of the country, especially in Al Ain and areas close to Fujairah, the Met office said. These areas recorded rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology's (NCM) daily weather forecast: "[The weather will be] Fair (clear) to partly cloudy with a probability of convective cloud formation Eastward by afternoon."
Moderate winds due to cloud formation may also kick up sand, causing dusty conditions at times, the weather forecast added.
Temperature highs to hit 46°C
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 46°C today, the NCM said. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 37 to 42°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 41 to 46°C, and 31 to 36°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperature recorded over the country early morning was 24.8°C in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi at 6.15am.
Relative Humidity (RH) will hit highs of 85 to 90 per cent in internal and coastal regions. "Humidity will by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The Met Office has also warned beachgoers of moderate to rough sea conditions today. "The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman sea," said the NCM report.