Dubai: UAE will be witnessing temperatures in single digits this week - It is expected to drop to as low as 8C. We know what that means – dreamy rainscapes, umbrellas, hot chocolate, soft sweaters and cosy happiness. Perfect hygge weather!

The UAE will see overcast skies and rain this week along with the dramatic dip in temperature. On Monday, heavy rain hit many parts of the country – our Insta feed was awash with videos from across the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

In their daily weather forecast on Monday morning, the Met office had spoken of "unstable weather conditions" in the UAE. By 7am rain was seen in parts of Abu Dhabi, such as the Al Dhafra and Ghantoot.

The weather bureau soon issued orange and yellow weather alerts, indicating that slowly forming rain clouds from the western parts of the UAE were moving into the country.

The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled atop each another. Depending on how much rain these clouds are carrying, the Met office dispatches cloud-seeding flights to maximise rainfall over the country.

According to the Monday morning NCM forecast: "...the number of clouds will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall."

In another report, an NCM official told Gulf News that rain, thunder, and lightning are expected in some parts of the country, until Wednesday, because the UAE "is expected to be affected by an air depression".

A later weather forecast update issued on Monday added that the UAE will see a significant decrease in temperatures this week. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 22 and 26°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24 and 28°C, and maximum temperatures in the mountainous regions will be 20 to 15°C. Minimum temperatures will fall to as low as 8 to 9°C, this week. So brace for colder evenings, and don’t forget to have warm clothing at hand if you are planning that barbecue or camping trip.

This week, the maximum humidity in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah is expected to reach 85 per cent, which tends to happen when rain is expected.

Moderate to strong winds are expected, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger, as the cloud activity increases, and kicks up dust in some exposed areas.

The sea will be moderate to rough, especially when cloudy over the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea. There is also a weather alert for precautions to be taken in case of heavy rain over some “Northern areas [of the country], and [people] advised to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain.”