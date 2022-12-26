Dubai: Winter is officially here! Heavy rain hit parts of Dubai and more showers are expected across the UAE on Monday. Cloudy skies are expected to continue for UAE residents this week.
Earlier, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning indicating clouds in the western parts of the country.
According to the NCM forecast for Monday: "...the amount of clouds will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall."
Rain hit parts of Dubai such as Al Barsha and Dubai Investments Park.
More rain is expected in Dubai with overcast skies across the country until late in the evening. Earlier in the morning, showers hit parts of Abu Dhabi, such as the Al Dhafra and Ghantoot area.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail until Friday with a predication of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to a previous weather warning, rain, thunder, and lightning is expected in some parts of the country, because the UAE "is expected to be affected by an air depression".
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas, as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 22-26°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-28°C, and mountainous regions, 20-15°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.