Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) urged motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations due to the chance of fog formation.
In a statement, NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 00:30am until 9:30am Tuesday, September 27.
Heavy vehicles banned during fog
The Abu Dhabi Police have announced a ban on trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses during foggy conditions.
“The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police calls on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses as well as on owners and officials at companies transporting labourers to alert drivers of these types of vehicles to abide by the decision banning their movement during foggy weather and to enhance precautionary measures to avoid traffic accidents, to ensure everyone's safety,” said the police on their announcement.
The authority urged drivers to take the necessary precautions to achieve their safety as well as that of fellow road users.