Richard, host of the Big Ticket draw in Abu Dhabi, surprised resident with bag of gold

Mohammad Abdul Taheer won gold as part of Abu Dhabi's latest Big Ticket competition. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: A resident was left shocked and lost for words when a stranger approached him and handed over a small bag of gold as a gift.

The stranger was none other than Richard, the host of the Big Ticket draw that is regularly carried out at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The video, which was uploaded on You Tube on September 23, shows Richard approaching Mohammad Abdul Taheer in Abu Dhabi’s industrial area.

“Can I help you this month. Can I?” asked Richard. “Your family will be so happy this month. You’re the only person in Abu Dhabi today that I gave a wish.”

“If you could wish or dream for anything, what would it be,” said Richard, as he handed a bag of gold to Abdul Taheer that was reportedly worth up to three times his salary.

The gift, said Richard, is just the start of Big Ticket’s new draw that aims to make people’s wishes and dreams come true.