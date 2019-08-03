Draw being held at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrivals Hall

15 million dirham winner being announced Image Credit: Facebook

Abu Dhabi: An Indian man won the Big Ticket raffle here with ticket number 223805.

Indian national Vilas Rikkala, who hails from the city of Hyderabad, bought his ticket on July 29.

Rikkala won the the Fantastic 15 Million series 206 draw, drawn on August 3, 2019 in the UAE capital.

For the winner, it was the surprise of a lifetime when he received a call from the host of the draw, held at the Abu Dhabi Airport Arrivals Hall.

Winners are being drawn now — with the Dh15 million Big Ticket winner to be announced in a few minutes. Image Credit: Screengrab

"You are our biggest winner... Congratulations. We've just changed your life," declared Richard, host of the The Big Ticket draw.

"I'm very happy, Sir," Rikkala said on the phone upon being called by the host.

The July winner, Indian Sopna Nair, who won Dh12 million only July 3, helped draw the winner on Saturday, August 3.

Following are the other winners.

The Big Ticket winners during August 3 draw Image Credit: Supplied