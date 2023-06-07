Dubai: Fresh Emirati talent sought jobs at private companies at the latest edition of the monthly ‘Open Career Days in Neighbourhood Councils’ today, held in Umm Suqeim area in Dubai.

Also known as Majlis, the initiative is organised by the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nafis programme and the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA).

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, told Gulf News: “The Open Careers Day initiative is aimed at harnessing the social role envisioned by our wise leadership in reviving the societal and economic role of neighbourhood councils [Majlis].”

He added: “To achieve this, we have worked with our partners, namely the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nafis programme and the Dubai Community Development Authority, as well as the private sector, to organise a series of monthly Open Career Days. Through these events, we aim to bring job opportunities closer to Emirati in their neighbourhoods and facilitate the presence of private sector companies within their communities.”

Saving time and effort

Al Mansouri continued: “This approach saves time and effort, maximises the economic impact of neighbourhood councils, and enhances the envisioned status by our esteemed leaders by creating these facilities that connect the past with the present and future.”

He said that through such events, the aim is to achieve the objectives set forth by establishing the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai.

“Additionally, we contribute to the achievement of Dubai’s economic agenda, D33, and strive to align with national efforts across the UAE as a whole, particularly in our journey towards the UAE Centennial and the ‘We Are the UAE 2031’ vision launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. This vision serves as a national action plan through which the UAE continues its developmental journey over the next decade, focusing on social, economic, investment, and developmental aspects.”

At the Open Day, several job opportunities were up for grabs in the private sector, from hospitality to real estate, and others. Interviews were held at the event itself to select candidates for positions. Leading local and multinational companies were present including Parsons, Siemens, JA Resorts, Grant Thornton, Standard Chartered, Nakheel, Informa, Jumbo, Dulsco, CBD, Halliburton, and Tasksourcing.

Diverse aspirations

Abdulla Al Saeedi, 23, a final year student of financial accounting at Higher Colleges of Technology, Sharjah, was looking at finding a job in accounting. He said: “Accounting is my passion and I want to explore the job scene and start my applications.”

An employer, Stuart Harrison, CEO of EMRILL, said: “We are looking to hire ambitious Emiratis with a good personality. If an individual is personable and curious to learn, everything falls in place. And we are happy to hire and train the individual. EMRILL is 10,000 people strong. Most of us have worked in the company for several years and we are delighted to take part in the event today.”

He added: “We have met many interesting candidates from all over the UAE. We just talked to somebody who came from Abu Dhabi, as well as someone from Sharjah. It has been a really good opportunity for us to meet young Emiratis and see their enthusiasm.”

Emirati Murad Ahmed, Cluster Executive Assistant Manager, JA The Resort, said he was happy to be at the Open Day in search of ambitious national talent. “I have been working at JA The Resort for 18 years. I started from the bottom up. My message to young Emiratis is that nothing replaces hard work, a good personality and an eagerness to learn. That is what employers are looking for,” he added.

Futtaim Al Ajmi, 19, a final year interior design student, was attending the Open Day to scout for pursuits that will keep her busy over the summer break. She said: “Summer is here and I want to get myself an internship. My major is interior designing but I want to develop other skills as well. So I decided to come here and get a summer job for myself.”

Talent Acquisition experts Bushra Nasim, and Zana Fathima AR, said there is no dearth of talented Emiratis on the lookout for jobs. “We have been busy all day scanning some very good CVs. We are pleased to have educated and personable Emiratis on board.”

Strong turnout

Al Mansouri said that through collaboration the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai has successfully convinced private sector companies to present all available job opportunities to qualified Emirati who have been invited to benefit from these events.

He added : “After the remarkable leap in Emiratisation efforts thanks to the wise vision of our leadership, the interest of private sector companies has grown tremendously. It has become an ongoing sustainable business plan that requires our partners in the private sector to be attractive in their presence and offerings in order to attract the best talents.

The number of Emiratis employed in the private sector surpassed 66,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in April.