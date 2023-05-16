Dubai: The number of Emiratis employed in the private sector surpassed 66,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, in April.
Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said UAE nationals are working in 16,000 private companies.
Speaking during a session of the Federal National Council today, the minister added that over 10,500 Emiratis have joined the private sector so far this year alone. The number of new companies employing UAE citizens during the current year has increased by more than 2,000, marking a rise of 13 per cent.
In terms of the distribution of Emiratis across various economic sectors in the private sector, as of the end of the first quarter of 2023, construction employs 14 per cent of them, trade and repair services 13 per cent, and the business services sector and manufacturing industries 10 per cent each.