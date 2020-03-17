Emirates explains how the UAE is leading the world with effective COVID-19 response

Dubai Municipality has set up a dedicated team to disinfect and sanitised Dubai's streets and public areas as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Emirates airline has issued a reassuring message to residents and visitors – reaffirming the UAE’s stance against the coronavirus outbreak.

In the one-minute video, which was released on March 16, Emirates explained how the UAE is leading the world with an efficient and effective COVID-19 response.

“Thanks to a decisive leadership, and world class medical facilities, reinforced border controls, and increased public health measures, the UAE’s government, public and private sectors are working closely to implement the highest health and safety standards for the nation’s wellbeing,” it said.

As part of the emirate’s preventive measures, Dubai Municipality has set up a dedicated team to disinfect and sanitise Dubai's streets by using fogging machines, steam cleaning and disinfectant compressed sprayers to guarantee the best results.

“Emirates stands with the UAE at this critical time. We offer peace of mind with flexible travel options and enhanced aircraft cleaning while maintaining crucial international links. Please join us in the fight against coronavirus. Follow all recommended health guidance and precautions, avoid panic and misinformation. Together, we will come out of this stronger than ever before.”

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is taking extra-precautionary measures to disinfect Dubai Metro to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Metro is probably the only place where hundreds of thousands of people come together to commute in the city. However, protective measures are being taken by the RTA to ensure cleanliness inside the metro cabins and at the stations.