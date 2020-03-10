RTA cleaners disinfect the metro cabins after every journey. Image Credit: RTA video screen grab

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is taking extra-precautionary measures to disinfect Dubai Metro to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Metro is probably the only place where hundreds of thousands of people come together to commute in the city. However, protective measures are being taken by the RTA to ensure cleanliness inside the metro cabins and at the stations.

All the cabins of metro are being disinfected after completing every single journey, says a video released by the RTA on its twitter handle. Around 650,000 people commute on board DubaiMetro every day and it is imperative to keep them safe.

Watch the video

The video also shows how the cleaners disinfect the metro cabins after the completion of every journey and deep cleaning is done when the train is not in service.

The cleaners also disinfect doors, seats, bars, ticket vending machines and railings to ensure all areas which commuters are likely to touch are cleaned properly.