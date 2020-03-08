The airline also offers peace of mind on travel plans with fee waivers on booking changes

Dubai: Emirates has implemented enhanced cleaning and complete disinfection all its aircraft cabins as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The moves comes in response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. Emirates is taking extra steps that go above and beyond industry and regulatory requirements to ensure its customers’ health and comfort, and provide them with confidence and peace of mind when planning their travel.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

On all aircraft departing from its hub in Dubai, Emirates has implemented enhanced cleaning and complete disinfection of all cabins as a precaution. In line with the latest expert medical finding that the COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted by touch, Emirates has placed its greatest focus on surface cleaning.

The airline uses an approved chemical that is proven to kill viruses and germs, leaves a long-lasting protective coating against new contamination of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces, and is eco-friendly.

The cleaning process includes a comprehensive wipe down of all surfaces — from windows, tray tables, seat back screens, armrests, seats, in-seat controls, panels, air vents and overhead lockers in the cabin, to lavatories, galleys and crew rest areas. All of this is done in addition to other normal procedures such as changing head rest covers on all seats, replacement of reading materials, vacuuming, and more.

To complete this thorough cleaning process within an hour while the aircraft is preparing for its next mission, requires a team of 18 trained cleaners on a Boeing 777, and a team of 36 for an A380. In a 24-hour period on an average day, some 248 aircraft go through this process.

Watch the video on Emirates’ enhanced aircraft cleaning process.

On any aircraft that were found to have transported a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case, Emirates would go even further, and implement deep cleaning and disinfection in a process that takes between six to eight hours to complete. This includes the defogging of cabin interiors and misting with disinfectant across all soft furnishings, and replacement of seat covers and cushions in the affected area. The aircraft’s HEPA cabin air filters will also be replaced.

All of Emirates’ aircraft are fitted with HEPA cabin air filters which are proven to filter out 99.97% of viruses. They also remove dust, allergens and microbes from the air recirculated into the cabin and cockpit, which helps to provide a safer, healthier and more comfortable environment for the passengers and crew.

Peace of mind on travel plans

Emirates is also providing customers across its network added flexibility, choice, and value; with the ability to change their travel dates without change and reissuance fees. This waiver policy applies to all booked tickets issued on or from 7 March until 31 March 2020. Visit emirates.com for more details on the waiver.

Helping loyal flyers retain tier status

Recognising that some of its members will be impacted by travel restrictions and flight reductions, Emirates Skywards is providing its Platinum, Gold and Silver members the ability to maintain their current status by fulfilling 80% of their tier travel requirements between 31 March and 30 June 2020. In addition, Skywards members booked to travel between 1 March and 30 June 2020 will be able to benefit from an additional 20% bonus Tier Miles.

Monitoring and response protocols

The safety and well-being of customers and employees is a topmost priority at Emirates. Since January, the airline has activated its contingency response team to monitor daily developments on the COVID-19 outbreak, maintain contact with all relevant health and regulatory authorities, and ensure the airline’s response is current and appropriate.