Food outlets must keep 2 metres between tables, use disposables, limit orders, end buffets

Dubai: Dubai has imposed major restrictions on food premises to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, with effect from March 16.

According to a circular issued by the Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality on Monday, food establishments have to follow the mandatory requirements, failing which action would be taken against the violators.

“Dubai Municipality calls on food establishments in Dubai to comply with the following starting March 16 till further notice,” said the circular.

Eateries have been barred from allowing entry to any customers or employees with flu symptoms.

Food outlets with dining facilities should ensure at least two metres between tables.

Tables must be cleaned and disinfected immediately after customers leave.

Customers should not be allowed in the waiting area to limit the number of people inside food premises.

Food outlets must use disposable cups and eating utensils for serving food and beverages.

Regular plates and cutlery can be used in food outlets that have automated dishwashing facilities that meet the disinfection temperature requirements.

Open buffet, a regular feature in many Dubai eateries, must be closed permanently.

Food establishments should not sell more than 50 meals per order.

Eateries have been asked to increase takeaway and home delivery orders with adequate food safety precautions.