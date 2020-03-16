The decision will be reviewed after four weeks, announced UAE authorities

The Jumeirah Mosque. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Prayers at mosques and all other places of worship in the UAE have been suspended as of 9pm on Monday as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The National Emergency of Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf temporarily suspended prayers at mosques and places of worship in the country as of 9pm Monday for four weeks as a precautionary measure amid global COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to suspend prayers in mosques, chapels, places of worship and their facilities will be reviewed after four weeks from now.

The decision is part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE against coronavirus, COVID- 19, and based on the instructions of the Ministry of Health Prevention and the Fatwa of the Emirates Fatwa Council in coordination with the federal and local religious and health authorities.