Dubai Municipality has put a team in place to sanitise its streets and public areas

Dubai streets sanitised and disinfected to curtail spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: Authorities have set up a dedicated team to disinfect and sanitised Dubai's streets and public areas as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Dubai Media Office on Friday, March 13 tweeted a video of a dedicated team whose only focus is to sanitise public places and streets.

See Dubai streets getting cleaned Image Credit: Twitter : Screen grab

In the video, teams from Dubai Municipality can be seem working to clean and disinfect public areas to guarantee the safety of visitors and residents.

Dubai Municipality said the best-in-class disfinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning and disinfectant compressed sprayers are being used to guarantee the best results.

The disinfection and sterilisation process includes public seats, doors,elevators etc.

The Dubai Municipality stressed that concernced authorities are vigilant and focussed on boosting the level of public safety against coronavirus COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus in UAE, Dubai Economy announced on March 15 a series of temporary closures of public places, entertainment, cultural destinations, theme parks and more.

The Dubai Economy also announced in a circular that gyms and spring camps would be closed until end of the month to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai streets get disinfected and cleaned Image Credit: Twitter : Screen grab

The notice read, “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, the Department of Economic Development directs all cinemas, theme parks, amusement games and electronic game centres, bodybuilding and fitness gyms and spring camps licenced in Dubai to halt all their activities ad services for the public with immediate effect till the end of March 2020 starting from today Sunday 15th March 2020. These establishments will be subjected to inspections to verify their compliance with this circular.”

Global Village also announced its early closure for the season.

Cinemas in Dubai also have been temporarily closed from March 15th as a preventive measure against Covid-19 with online bookings for cinemas in Dubai already halted, industry sources said.

Dubai Municipality team on the job disinfecting streets and public areas Image Credit: Twitter : Screen Grab