Dubai: Starting tomorrow, September 1, Dubai Police will launch a new cartoon series called ‘Officer Mansour’ to promote safety and educational messages to children in an entertaining way, on the Spacetoon satellite channel.

The move makes Dubai Police the first police force in the Arab world to produce a children’s cartoon series.

About the series

The series features the main character, Officer Mansour, a well-known member of Dubai Police, renowned for his integrity, dedication, and commitment to serving and bringing happiness to the public. Other characters include Amna and Tygo, the dog. Each episode presents new situations from life, offering children lessons and awareness in a fun format.

Where to watch it

The series will be broadcast on Spacetoon five times daily over 35 weeks and through the ‘Spacetoon Go’ app, ensuring it reaches millions of children across the Arab world. The episodes will also be available on Spacetoon’s YouTube channel, which boasts over 10 million subscribers and 4 billion views.

This announcement was made during a press conference led by Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness; Brigadier Juma Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic; Lieutenant Colonel Talal Hussain Al Tuwash, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Training; Eddie Saibe, Marketing Director at Spacetoon; and Lieutenant Salma Al Marri, Project Manager.

Brig Al Mansoori said: “In an innovative move to promote education and awareness among children, Dubai Police has launched a new cartoon series designed to provide educational, traffic, and community awareness messages entertainingly and engagingly.”

Recognising risks

Brig Bin Suwaidan explained that through this series, children will learn basic traffic rules, the importance of correct societal behaviour, and how to address negative phenomena effectively. These messages cover how to avoid risks, recognise strangers, the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour, and precautions when interacting with strangers online or in video games. The series also addresses topics such as bullying and the importance of contacting the police on 999 only in emergencies.

Faiz Al Sabbagh, Founder and CEO of Spacetoon, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Dubai Police, as it reflects our commitment to building a responsible and aware generation. Dubai Police, in its interactions with the community, exemplifies a model of excellence and civilisation. We look forward to enhancing their message and instilling positive behaviours in children through this collaboration.”

In-house production

Lt Col Al Tuwash said the series was produced at the Virtual Technology Centre. He noted that the Centre has previously catered to children with 3D educational games, aiming to enhance their awareness and teach important concepts in age-appropriate ways.

He added: “The design of the characters, particularly the main character, Officer Mansour, was carefully crafted to appeal to children. Additionally, other lovable characters were introduced to attract children and offer them role models, helping them understand how they can contribute to personal and community safety.”

Lt Col Al Tuwash said the team devoted long hours to ensure the work’s quality and adherence to deadlines. The project also required a commitment to learning and mastering new tools, techniques, and software to ensure the final product met the highest quality standards.