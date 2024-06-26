Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has launched an “intensive campaign” in the city’s industrial areas to monitor and address “negative behaviour”.
The campaign is being held in collaboration with strategic partners including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence, Department of Planning and Survey, and Department of Economic Development.
The move comes in accordance with regulations and laws and to educate workers on the importance of following proper workplace guidelines. This initiative continues previous efforts to rectify the status of establishments not complying with certain safety and precautionary measures.
The municipality posted a video on its X account showing officials from various departments inspecting workplaces in industrial areas, including checking their storage practices of gas cylinders and other equipment.