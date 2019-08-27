Video Credit: Supplied

Dubai: To mark this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, five talented and passionate Emirati first officers at Emirates airline helped put the spotlight on women in aviation, and the advancement of women in the UAE, by flying to five continents on the same day.

Watch the video, released on Emirates’ social media platforms, and see how these women literally spread their wings and spread a message of inspiration from the UAE to the world.

Emirates released the video of Emirati first officers ahead of Emirati Women’s Day being celerbated on August 28. It is n annual event that celebrates inspiring Emirati women, supported by the government and welcomed by the community. A number of events are being organised across the UAE to mark the day.

Emirates’ first officers Hanan Mohamed, Bakhita AlMheiri, Ayesha Yousuf, Nouf Omar and Maryam Bin Ismail. Image Credit: Emirates

“Emirati women are icons of tolerance, exemplifying the core values held by our community via their care, determination, ability to nurture future generations, and pursue success in their various fields of work. Their hard work and talent have helped build our company and nation, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all Emirati women for setting new benchmarks and continuing to make us proud,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group.