Sip on afternoon tea or enjoy a spa deal to celebrate the day marked on August 28

As the UAE marks the fifth Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 under this year’s theme of ‘Women, Icons of Tolerance’, the country celebrates accomplishments of these women for their contribution, empowerment and the vital role they have played in the development of the country.

Gulf News tabloid! looks at how you can be a part of the celebrations across the UAE.

DUBAI

Flow Talks

The popular Flow Talks Series will host a panel featuring Emirati women pioneers. The open-to-all, inspirational session will begin with an opening speech by Nabil Ramadhan, CEO of Dubai Retail; this is to echo the company’s vision and support for gender parity and the theme ‘Women, Icons of Tolerance’, set by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Led by Amna Al Haddad, the UAE’s champion weightlifter and motivational speake, the panel will include Maya Al Hawary, Chairwoman of the board of governors and the director of planning at Dubai Carmel School, Maitha Hamad Zayed Al Eisaei, head of the communication department within Strata Manufacturing owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, Leila Al Marashi, Founder of cado gifting app, an artist, designer, entrepreneur and advocate for women. The panel will also feature Eman Al Mahmoud, the partnerships and research manager at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa).

The talk will take place on August 28 on the ground floor of the Boulevard area at Jumeirah Emirates Towers from noon until 2pm and is free to attend.

For those wondering, Flow is a healthy eating and creative hub that facilitates conversation to craftand source healthy, natural, feel-good products designed to fuel and energise.

Drive Like a Woman

Tyre manufacturer Pirelli is hosting an evening for UAE’s female drivers to become icons of safe and tolerant driving with a special event to mark Emirati Women’s Day.

The ‘Icons of Tolerance’ event at Pirelli’s P Zero World Store, Dubai, will be held on August 29 and is designed to engage Emirati female motorists, empowering them with enhanced knowledge and skills to be pioneers of road safety and tolerance on the UAE’s roads.

During the event, which will run from 6pm-8pm, female motorists will receive a complimentary tyre check and the opportunity to question Pirelli experts on a host of technical tyre safety issues. The drivers will also have the opportunity to win a set of Pirelli tyres by taking part in a Formula One Simulator Challenge.

Dubai Culture Celebration

In celebration of Emirati women and their achievements, along with recognition of their positive impact on society, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising a book-signing ceremony for ‘A Woman Ahead of Her Time’ by Dr Rafia Ghubash.

The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion, in which the author will talk about her book that recounts the story of a mother and a homeland. Dr Ghubash will also speak on her realisation, upon completing the book, of how its stories surpassed their biographical nature to present a societal memoir.

The event will be held at 6pm on August 28 at Al Safa Art & Design Library in Dubai and will be attended by Hala Badri, Director General at Dubai Culture, and a line-up of prominent authors, poets and literary scholars.

‘A Woman Ahead of Her Time’ depicts many events from the 1960s within humanitarian, psychological, and social contexts, detailing Ousha bint Hussein bin Nasser Lootah’s environment and her interactions with relatives, friends, neighbours, and people with whom she worked with in trade, culture, and literature.

Afternoon Tea at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

The hotel is offering patrons a taste of Bedouin hospitality with an afternoon tea infused with a Middle Eastern flavour. Ladies can gather at the Daefi Lounge during the Emirati Women’s Day celebrations to sample bakes and savoury bites for Dh125 per person.

All guests staying at the ladies-only Chopard floor at the hotel will also receive limited-edition gifts as a token of appreciation. This includes an exclusive Chopard amenity kit, a customised hand towel embroidered with their name as well as UAE flag themed macaroons on arrival. When visiting Talise Spa, they will receive a complimentary product following their treatment to take away with them for a spa session at home.

High Eggspectation

To celebrate the occasion, the Canadian all-day dining eatery Eggspectation is offering a complimentary Saffron Khameer Pancake to every table upon purchasing a main meal at the restaurant on August 28. The Eggspectation team has prepared and adapted an old-fashioned Emirati bread, khameer, into a special pancake with a twist of saffron, blueberry drizzled with date syrup — giving it local spin.

Deliveroo giveaways

To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, Roudha Al Marri, author of ‘UAE 101’, has penned down motivational musings that Deliveroo will hand out in the form of complimentary laptop stickers and fridge magnets on August 28. The freebies are available on orders from their editions sites in JLT, Hessa and Business Bay.

Tea Time at Jumeirah Al Qasr

Sip on a cup of tea at Al Fayrooz Lounge in Jumeirah Al Qasr until August 31. Ladies will have a choice from an array of teas and sweets with views of the Arabian Gulf. It is priced at Dh250 for two people.

Mandara Spa

The Balinese spa at The H Dubai has launched two new deals to mark Emirati Women’s Day. A special mother and daughter offer allows mums to book a treatment at full price and bag a free spa deal for their daughters while girlfriends can plan a day out with a ladies group offer that provides 30 per cent off on spa treatments and comes with a bottle of grape. Both deals are valid until September end.

Spa Teats by Ayur

Ayur Mandala Ayurvedic Centre is commemorating the special occasion with a package that includes 10 sessions of Abhyangam, a full body ayurvedic massage treatment, with herbal facial, priced at Dh1,750. The spa is located on Al Wasl Road.

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Here’s another spa treat for Emirati Women’s Day, with personalised programmes to provide ladies with relaxation and rejuvenation. Try the Essence of Arabia treatments — Nomadic Sensory or Royal Saffron.

While Nomadic Sensory pays tribute to Emirati Bedouin life using indigenous herbs and fresh ingredients from the land, while incorporating Al Ayala dance moves to the beat of a Doumbek, the Royal Saffron blends 24k gold, saffron and jasmine sourced directly from artisan growers.

The treatments are priced at Dh1,500 and Dh2,250, respectively.

Art Exhibition

Dubai Design District (d3) in collaboration with Tribe, Tashkeel, 1X1 Art Gallery and Cuadro Fine Art Gallery will host a special exhibition entitled ‘Self’ that highlights the works of 12 female Emirati artists to mark Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.

The exhibition, which runs until September 11 in Building 7’s atrium, features works by Maitha Demithan, Alaa Edris, Ebtisam Abdulaziz, Mahra Almehairi, among others.

Nikki Beach Spa deals

Because nothing spells a women’s day than a session of pampering, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa has jumped into the mix with its ‘Luux Hammam’ reservations. Emirati ladies will avail a complimentary upgrade to an ultimate hammam experience.

This is a no-nonsense top-to-toe scrub down done the traditional Moroccan way to make you feel brand new. The spa is open daily from 9am until 10om, while the hotel pool and beach is accessible from 8am until 8pm.

Afternoon Tea at Noor Lounge

Gather around ladies for an afternoon of tea and bites to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day. The Noor Lounge in Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira is hosting an oriental afternoon tea with the aid of signing bowl, essential oils and sweet and savoury bites. For the more traditional afternoon tea connoisseurs, a classic selection is also available.

The Classic Afternoon Tea is priced at Dh255, while the Oriental Afternoon Tea is available for Dh285.

Anantara Spa Day

Grab the girls and head down to the Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, which is offering Emirati women 30 per cent off on all treatments on August 28. The spa is open from 10am until 10pm.

ABU DHABI

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

To pay tribute to the contribution of the nation’s women and their role in the development and advancement of the UAE, the hotel is offering special discounts across the resort’s restaurants and spa.

All ladies who visit the hotel will receive 40 per cent off all facials at Saray Spa and a 30 per cent discount on its cosmetic products on August 28 and 29. In addition, the Ladies’ Diamond Membership package at the Leisure Club will also be offered with a 10 per cent discount.

The hotel’s Lobby Lounge will present an Emirati-inspired afternoon tea, where pastries will be topped with the UAE flag and is priced at Dh195 for two persons. A dedicated ladies’ dessert section will also be added to the dinner buffet at Khayal restaurant to highlight the occasion.

Rixos Saadiyat Island Spa

spa reception Image Credit: Abacapress/Alex Jeffries

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Rixos Saadiyat Island’s Anjana Spa has a special offer until August 31. The special offer for Emirati Women’s Day offers a complimentary 45-minute Sultan Amir Ahmad Hammam with any facial treatment booked

Post treatment, guests can spend the day at the spa’s facilities including the indoor relaxation area, outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, snow room and a rock waterfall with cooling spray mist infused with eucalyptus milk. Facials start from Dh650.

St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Treats

The property has launched three new afternoon tea menus for Emirati Women’s Day, while the Drawing Room offers Emirati women a ‘buy two, get four’ deal on its afternoon tea that combines local favourites with high-tea classics.

Priced at Dh195, the ‘Classic’ menu is ideal for those who wish to enjoy the St. Regis High Tea, while the ‘Local’ afternoon tea menu takes inspiration from the region’s popular desserts. Younger guests visiting the lobby lounge are also treated to a bespoke ‘Tiny’ afternoon tea menu for Dh120.

Ladies who visit the resort on Emirati Women’s Day are also entitled to a discount of 30 per cent when booking a massage or facial treatment at the Iridium Spa.

Art Workshop

The Abu Dhabi Culture & Tourism is inviting residents to participate in a series of art workshops (Jewellery Design Workshop, Decoupage Workshop) at Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain Region from 4pm until 7pm on August 28 in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Rixos Bab Al Bahr Spa Deal

Anjana Spa has a spa deal to celebrate the day. Emirati women will receive a 50 per cent discount on all spa treatments. Inspired by the Turkish culture, the treatments include a traditional Hammam ritual, providing body peeling and a heated massage. The treatment ends on a sweet note with the traditional Baklava.

The offer is available on August 28.

AJMAN

Fairmont Ajman

As the celebration of the fifth Emirati Women’s Day gets underway, Fairmont Ajman is marking the occasion with its Imperial Afternoon Tea, featuring a selection of sweet and savoury delicacies at the Azrak lounge, priced at Dh175 per couple and available only on August 28 from 2pm until 5pm.