Dubai: Speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023, which started today in Dubai, employers said they are willing to invest in upskilling fresh talent as long as they have the willingness to learn and give their best in the job.

Scores of fresh graduates and experienced professionals made their way to the three-day job fair - a platform to hire Emiratis - where 100 companies are taking part to recruit new talent.

Job hunters

Eman Almenhali Eman Almenhali, 24, a civil engineer, was there looking at better opportunities. She currently works for a private company but she is looking for a bigger role. “The Careers fair is a great way to network potential employers. It is a great platform that brings employers and employees together,” she said.

Her friend Shout Alameri, 23 could not agree more.

“I am here looking for customer service jobs. It has been great meeting some interesting potential employers so far. Such a huge platform gives us employees an opportunity to meet a huge database of employers. We get a first-hand feel of what the potential employer is looking for and we get to understand their fundamental principles,” she said.

What employers want

Emirates Group is seeking candidates with an eagerness to learn.

“Being humble around representing the brand of the Group and the UAE is another element we are seeking in a candidate. We connect people and this is something we are looking for in a candidate,” said Manal Al Soori, VP Emiratisation & People Experience.

This year, Emirates took a step forward to attract talent at the Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023. They set up booths for digital assessments for high school graduates to do a 15-minute digital interview and assessment on ground. “Our team in head office is reviewing them in order to give a feedback to the candidate before the fair ends,” said Al Soori.

Manal Al Soori, VP HR of Emiratization & People Experience at Emirates Group at Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre . Photo: Saklani/Gulf News

“Our main attraction for the next couple of days is going to be for the graduate programmes. We have unique roles in nursing, financial audit, human resources. There are aviation related jobs as well. So we are having a unique presence really this year at the careers fair.”

She added: “We have more than 3,000 UAE nationals working within the Group. That is an average of 11 per cent of the total staff.”

Emiratis at Emirates stand on the opening day of Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre . Photo: Saklani/Gulf News

Nabeel Abdul Rahim Al Bloushi, Head of Markets and Securities Services for UAE and Regional Head of Corporate Sales, at HSBC MENAT, said: “Energising for growth is an important pillar of our global strategy and it encourages a dynamic culture where the best want to work and grow. We’ve been investing in and nurturing our local talent ever since we opened our doors 76 years ago and we’ve done that by developing programmes that cater to different sectors of the market, targeting both fresh graduates as well as experienced Emirati talent.”

He added: “HSBC is hiring for its 2024 graduate intake programme with cohorts starting in April and August.”

Nabeel Abdul Rahim Al Bloushi

Al Bloushi said: “For us it is very critical to attract talent. It is a commitment we have had in our organisation. We have a legacy of having a presence in the UAE for 76 years. So I can proudly say that our commitment is to really develop and nurture Emirati talents. We have great examples of people working in the organisation like myself who has been with the bank for over 25 years.

He added: “My message to fellow Emiratis – they should consider looking into the financial sector because it actually compromises 10 per cent of UAE GDP. It is a fast growing sector.”

Emiratis on the opening day of Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre . Photo: Saklani/Gulf News

Job prospects

Dubai Municipality at the fair was offering job prospects across various fields such as engineering, environmental sciences, information security, and health and safety. Furthermore, it aims to encourage and support Emirati university students to embark on their professional careers, in line with Dubai’s Emiratisation goals.

Fatma Al Hamrani, Director of attracting and Recruitment Section, Dubai municipality at Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023 job fair at Dubai World Trade Centre . Photo: Saklani/Gulf News

Fatma Al Hamrani, director of the recruitment section for Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality actively engages in prominent job and training events, aligning with Dubai’s Emiratisation strategy. Our key objective is to attract and recruit exceptionally talented Emirati individuals who have the potential to reinforce specialised technical and professional roles related to our work. This is in line with the guidance of our wise leadership in bolstering Emirati representation within our workforce. We are committed to cultivating an innovative work environment to nurture the skills and talents of our national talents. We offer training programmes designed to enhance their capabilities and empower their professional growth."

Intereesting roles

Nour Al Hashemi, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Internal Recruitment at e& also welcomed fresh Emirati gradates to apply for roles in the company. “We welcome fresh ideas, innovative thinking, and an inventive approach through our training and development initiatives. We cannot reveal numbers as to how many people we are recruiting but we have many interesting roles available.”

Nour Al Hashemi, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Internal Recruitment at e&

She pointed out the importance of continuous communication with Emirati talent and the necessity of preparing them to keep pace with the rapidly developing economic landscape. She said: “We are pleased to participate in the “Emirates Jobs Vision 2023” exhibition again, as the exhibition constitutes a special platform that connects Emirati cadres.

“With the growing labor market in the country, it presents a new perspective on employment that seeks to highlight citizens and enhance their presence in the labour market.”

Al Hashemi added: “e& continues its journey of supporting the Emiratisation agenda and providing the opportunity for citizens to learn about the enormous career potential within the technology sector, in line with the vision of the wise leadership represented by the necessity of providing a competitive work environment for citizens and preparing the young Emirati generations who are able to continue strengthening the leadership position of the United Arab Emirates.”

Ali Al Abdulla, Managing Director, Government Affairs and Corporate Real Estate for Majid Al Futtaim, said: “We are hiring in legal, leasing, finance and more.”

At a glance

What: Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2023

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre – Halls 1 to 4

When: September 19 to 21, 10am to 6pm