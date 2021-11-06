Umm Al Quwain: A fire broke out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday, Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence officials said.
Civil Defence teams in Umm Al Quwain brought the fire in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area factory, with no casaulties being reported.
The officials said firefighters were rushed to the factory as soon as the operations room received a report about the fire.
Cooling operations are currently underway and the site will be handed over to forensic experts to find out the reason behind the fire, the officials added.