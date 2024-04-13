Dubai: An Emirati official at Dubai International Airport (DXB) recently went “above and beyond” to help “distressed guests” from Korea who didn’t speak his language.

Marwan Al Habsi, who works as a Duty Officer in Terminal Service Delivery at Terminal 3, used an online translator to find out what happened to the travelling trio. He recalled the experience in a short clip posted on the X account of DXB on Friday.

What happened?

After using the translator, Al Habsi learnt that the passengers had lost their passports and missed their connecting flight. After hours of searching across two terminals, their passports were found and their flights were rebooked.

“The smiles on their face are something that I will never forget. It reminds me why I love doing what I do,” Al Habsi said.

“They appreciated what I did, they were really happy. They even thanked me in the Korean language.”

Al Habsi said “this level of hospitality and care” extended to the Korean passengers is “part of our culture in Dubai”.

He added: “I’m so happy that I get to give people from around the world a taste of our hospitality.”