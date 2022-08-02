Dubai: Different communities have a different appeal for residents of the UAE. With so many new areas coming up, Gulf News decided to do the rounds and find out why people have chosen to move into these communities.

Let’s take Dubai Hills Estate off Umm Suqueim Road for example. Among the many reasons cited by its residents, of both apartments and villas, its central location, open spaces, availability of three schools, a new mall, a close-by hospital, an 8-hole championship golf course and a 54km bicycle track are the major draws.

Dubai Hills Estate: Where exactly it is located Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal/ Gulf News

Very convenient

Portuguese expat Sandra Martinho said the project’s central location is one of the reasons why she and her family decided to take up a house in Dubai Hills Estate.

Portuguese expat Sandra Martinho said the project’s central location and greenery are the reasons why she and her family decided to take up a house in Dubai Hills Estate. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“I find it very centrally located. My son also goes to the school located within the community. So it is very convenient.”

Martinho resides in Maple 3 in a townhouse with four bedrooms plus a maid’s room. “What I also like a lot is the very friendly community that co-exists beautifully. We have residents’ groups on Facebook, WhatsApp and it is super helpful. I don’t feel alone living in the big villa as I have very friendly neighbours. It's also very green here.”

Happy family

Another happy family living in Dubai Hills Estate is Pakistani Mansoor Naqvi, his wife Mahalaka and children Izhaan and Mishaal. All of them have found friends in the community and love the extra space that comes with their sprawling villa.

Naqvi said before moving into the community, the family lived in an apartment. “My children were growing up and I wanted them to have some extra space to play around in the house. We were looking at villas to live in and decided to take up this three bedroom plus maids villa in Sidra 2,” said Naqvi.

Sidra 2 in Dubai Hills is home to many expats from different parts of the world. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“Dubai Hills Estate is a beautiful community to live in. The facilities are great. The community gives a feeling of living in a mixed environment – as it gives an urban, yet suburban feel. The Dubai Hills Mall is a great addition. Our children love the fact that they have the space to play around in community and take their bikes out. As parents, we feel secure to let our children move around in the community as we know it is safe and well protected,” said Mahalaka.

She added that there are many celebratory events in the community. “For example there was a Ramadan night market that the children enjoyed. We also have community events for Christmas, New Year, Halloween. All this makes it very festive.”

Sheer expanse

Indian expat businessman Vinod Jadhav, 50, said he has invested Dh24.5 million for a 31,500 square feet plot inside the community. He is constructing a mansion for his family, besides a staff accommodation on the plot which faces the golf course.

“We are currently staying in a rented villa in Hattan 2, The Lakes, at Emirates Living. When the opportunity came up to buy land in Dubai Hills Estate, I took it up,” said Jadhav, adding that the sheer expanse of the area appeals to him.

The home he is planning will have six bedrooms, a private swimming pool, a 15-seater home theatre and a home office.

Community groups

Indian expat Dr. Nandita Mehrotra, 46, started informal groups on Facebook and WhatsApp in a bid to connect residents with each other. “It started with a walk in the park. I met someone and we started a group and today, it has become so massive. I have created several groups – one for Sidra, one for Maple, and so on. We also have a buy-and-sell group.”

Nandita Mehrotra said she was one of the early residents to move into the community in 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Mehrotra said she was one of the early residents to move into the community in 2019. “We were one of the first lot of residents here,” said Mehrotra, who lived in Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) in Dubai Marina for a number of years.

She said the location of the project was one of the key reasons why she moved. “It is location, location, location. Although some people think it is far out, I feel it is the contrary. During non-peak hours, we reach the airport in just 20 minutes. The community is fully developed. It is like a city within the city.”

She said residents don’t have to get out of the community for their essential needs.

The residents, who spend a lot of time in Dubai Hills Mall, said it has a hypermarket too that takes care of their day-to-day needs.

Dubai Hills Estate At a Glance

Rental range: Dh230,000 to Dh500,000 per annum for villas; Dh165,000 for a three-bedroom apartment

Sale prices: Dh1.5 million-Dh70 million

Facilities: Three schools, Dubai Hills Mall, a close-by hospital, parks, 8-hole championship golf course and a 54 km bicycle track

Public transport: Taxis, buses.