Dubai: Visitors can now relive their memories of Expo 2020 Dubai as both Alif (Mobility) and Terra (Sustainability) pavilions have re-opened to the public on Thursday, ahead of the official opening of Expo City Dubai next month.

Expo City Dubai builds on the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai and is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It will officially open in October, retaining 80 per cent of the infrastructure of the World Expo that ran from October 1, 2021 to March 31 this year, and recorded 24 million visits.

Attractions at Terra encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif transports visitors through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history.

The advance opening of the two pavilions was also aligned with the opening of schools in the UAE, as Expo School Programme is aimed at offering immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

Opening in October

Garden in the Sky, with its 360-degree views, will also open soon while the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, Women’s and Vision pavilions, as well as Surreal (Expo water feature), children’s playgrounds and the carousel — will all open in October.

Other pavilions that will re-open include the falcon-inspired UAE Pavilion and KSA pavilion, Details of other country pavilions, including the reworked version of the pavilions of India, Pakistan, Luxembourg, Australia, Egypt and Morocco will be announced soon. The Dubai Exhibition Centre, which is just next to Expo 2020 Metro Station, will continue to host local and global events.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum — a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

‘Most beautiful ambitions of Dubai’

Back in June, when Expo City Dubai was announced, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described it as “a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai. It will be an environmentally-friendly city, one friendly to families, to the economy, and to future generations.”

Environmental sustainability is one of pillars of the futuristic city. Cars will not be allowed inside Expo City Dubai. It will be completely pedestrianised, with different ways of soft mobility including buggies, scooters and bicycles for people to move around.

To provide a holistic and balanced lifestyle for tenants and best-in-class destination for visitors, Expo City Dubai will have a 10km-long cycling track, a 5km running track and 45,000 square metres of parks and gardens.

Expo City Dubai is also the first community in the region to be registered under the Well Community Standard, which is a global benchmark for healthy communities

Tickets and opening hours

Tickets to Alif and Terra, which cost Dh50 per person per pavilion, are available at the Expo City Dubai website, and can be purchased at four box offices at the area. Ticket to Garden in the Sky is Dh30 for adults, and free of charge for people of determination and children aged five and under. Other attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination. Much of Expo City Dubai’s public areas will be open and is free to visit.

Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, while Garden in the Sky will open from 3pm to 6pm, extending to 10am to 6pm from September 16 onwards.

Expo City Dubai is accessible by Dubai Metro, car and taxi. Parking, including dedicated parking for people of determination, is available at Al Forsan, Jubilee, Mobility and Sustainability districts.