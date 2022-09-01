Dubai: From today, September 1, visitors will be able to revisit the Expo 2020 site, with some parts of the site opening to public ahead of the full sit opening up to visitors next month.
If you are looking forward to revisiting the iconic attractions of Expo 2020, here is all you need to know.
When is Expo City Dubai opening?
While two pavilions – Alif, The Mobility Pavilion and Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion have opened today – September 1, the entire Expo 2020 Dubai site will open on October 1.
The Garden in the Sky rotating observation tower has also opened to public from September 1.
Ticket cost
Entry tickets for each pavilion cost Dh50.
Garden in the Sky - Dh30
Entry to pavilions is free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination. For Garden in the Sky, entry is free for children aged five and under.
How to buy tickets
Tickets are available on the Expo website – expocitydubai.com – and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai.
What are the pavilion timings?
Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm.
Garden in the Sky - 3pm to 6pm. From September 16, the timings will be 10am to 6pm.
How can I reach Expo City Dubai?
Metro
The fastest and most sustainable way to get here. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from the city of Dubai to the entrance of Expo City Dubai.
Taxi
Taxis can be booked by phone, but the simplest way is to download the Careem, Uber or S’hail app.
Car
If driving, Expo City Dubai can be accessed from all major roads by following signs for Expo City Dubai which is on E77, Expo Road. Once you are on E77, follow the signs for one of the four designated parking zones: Opportunity, Mobility, Sustainability or DEC parking.