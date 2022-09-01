When is Expo City Dubai opening?

Alif - mobility pavilion Image Credit: Supplied

While two pavilions – Alif, The Mobility Pavilion and Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion have opened today – September 1, the entire Expo 2020 Dubai site will open on October 1.

Garden in the Sky

The Garden in the Sky rotating observation tower has also opened to public from September 1.

Ticket cost

Entry tickets for each pavilion cost Dh50.

Garden in the Sky - Dh30

Entry to pavilions is free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination. For Garden in the Sky, entry is free for children aged five and under.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are available on the Expo website – expocitydubai.com – and at four box offices at Expo City Dubai.

What are the pavilion timings?

Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Garden in the Sky - 3pm to 6pm. From September 16, the timings will be 10am to 6pm.

How can I reach Expo City Dubai?

Metro

The fastest and most sustainable way to get here. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from the city of Dubai to the entrance of Expo City Dubai.

Taxi

Taxis can be booked by phone, but the simplest way is to download the Careem, Uber or S’hail app.

Car