Abu Dhabi: In keeping with its theme of ‘Where the World’s Tales Unfold’, the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) opened on Monday with cultural exchanges taking centre stage.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, inaugurated ADIBF, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre till May 5 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

ADIBF also reflects Abu Dhabi’s global role in the promotion of Arab culture.

During the opening, Sheikh Theyab toured the fair, which hosts around 1,350 publishers from 90 countries. He explored the highlights of local, Arab, and international publications, and engaged with exhibitors to gauge their opinions and expectations for future editions of the event.

Sheikh Theyab toured several pavilions, including the Guest of Honour pavilion, which this year celebrates Egypt. He also visited the pavilion honouring renowned Egyptian author and novelist Naguib Mahfouz, this year’s Focus Personality.

‘Book of the World’

This year’s edition of ADIBF introduces the ‘Book of the World’ corner, spotlighting a book that has influenced world literature over the years and across various cultures. The programme has selected Kalila wa Dimna, by Abdullah ibn al-Muqaffa, to feature in its inaugural edition, coinciding with the art exhibition organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, titled ‘From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling Through Fables’.

The latest edition of ADIBF welcomes 145 new exhibitors and publishers this year, along with 12 countries joining for the first time, namely Greece, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Indonesia.

ADIBF’s programme includes literary and artistic workshops, along with live performances, film screenings, and photo exhibitions depicting the journey of various creative minds, their life stories, and major achievements.

‘World’s Cuisine’