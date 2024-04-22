Offers and discounts

For the second consecutive year, a ticket to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants visitors a free one-time visit to the Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi museums, available for two weeks for each ticket.

Furthermore, the Fair’s publishing partners offer a range of discounts and exclusive offers for visitors.

The ‘Rufoof’ platform offers a special three-month subscription for fair visitors at a nominal fee of Dh30. Each visitor will also receive offers and discounts in exchange for each free ticket to the ADIBF 2024, including a 60 per cent discount on annual subscription to the Storytel platform, available throughout the duration of the Fair, as well as a 50 per cent discount on annual subscription for the ‘Iqraaly’ platform.

On the same note, the ‘Iqraaly’platform, in collaboration with Diwan Publishing, provides a special offer for visitors to the Fair, which, this year, is celebrating global literary figure Naguib Mahfouz as its Focus Personality, allowing them to listen to his works on the ‘Iqraaly’ application for free throughout the duration of the 2024 Fair.

The offerings form part of the initiatives launched by the ADIBF to support its goals to encourage a love of reading, promote culture and knowledge, and enhance cultural exchange and dialogue among peoples.

Offers include diverse packages for book lovers to indulge in their passion for exploring the latest releases from the around 1,350 exhibitors and publishers participating in this year’s Fair from 90 countries. Discounts are also available on platform subscriptions, along with free entry tickets to prominent cultural landmarks in the emirate.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, ALC Executive Director and Director of the ADIBF, said: “The Fair is committed to keeping up with the latest developments in publishing and creative industries, in order to offer the best initiatives to exhibitors and visitors, a rich experience full of knowledge and creativity, and an enjoyable journey through world cultures, all in an effort to promote a culture of reading and book acquisition.”

This year’s Fair offers a range of new initiatives and events, as well as a wide selection of books, including print, e-books, and audio books.

The agenda also includes diverse cultural and professional programmes, activities for children and families, the Guest of Honour programme — which this year honours Egypt — and the Focus Personality for ADIBF 2024 (which has been awarded to Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz in the latest edition).