Sharjah: The Arab Cultural Institute in Italy has been playing a vital role in promoting Arabic language and literature across Europe, said Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation and Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi).

Located at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, it is Italy’s first institute dedicated to fostering dialogue between Arab-Western cultural exchanges.

The institute was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in Milan under the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) last August.

Cultural bridges

Attending the first conference of the institute, Sheikha Jawaher praised the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in creating a project that builds cultural bridges and strengthens Arab culture’s voice within global dialogue. She highlighted the institute’s significant contributions to Sharjah’s mission to promote Arabic language and literary heritage worldwide.

Sheikha Jawaher toured the institute’s departments and attended a symposium titled ‘Design as a Means of Communication’. She observed a workshop for children from Milan’s Arab community, which aims to strengthen Arabic communication skills among young Arabs in Italy. The conference featured a screening of the film Khorfakkan, based on Sheikh Dr Sultan’s historical book on Khorfakkan’s resistance against the Portuguese invasion in 1507.

Emirati crafts

Sheikha Jawaher highlighted the work of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, which she founded to advance Emirati crafts through collaborations in fields like fashion and jewellery. She noted fashion as a cross-cultural bridge, highlighting how Arab culture has influenced and embraced external influences throughout history.

SBA CEO Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri described the institute as a “gateway” to Arab thought and creativity in the Western world, fostering dialogue and recognition of Arab contributions to human civilisation.

“More than an academic hub, it invites engagement with Arab culture’s rich legacy and shared future aspirations,” he said and noted the institute stands as a permanent platform for Arab culture in Europe, inviting young people and researchers to explore Arabic language, history, and literature.

Global interest

Mario Gatti, director of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, lauded the institute as a “cornerstone of Sharjah’s inclusive cultural project, bridging Arab and Western cultures and sparking global interest among students and researchers in exploring Arabic heritage and civilisation”.

The conference opened with discussions on how design transcends language and cultural barriers, acting as a universal language that connects communities, showcases cultural identity, and celebrates human diversity through visual narratives.