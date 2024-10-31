Dubai: Pakistan Association Dubai has announced to hold a two-day Future Fest 2024 with participation of a wide range of universities to guide students choose their higher education paths.
The second edition of the Future Fest will be held from November 3 to 4 at the Pakistan Association in Dubai (PAD).
“The event aims at empowering students and young professionals by providing them with essential resources and support for their educational and career journeys,” said Dawood Sharif, head of PAD Education Committee. He said that the PAD Education Committee has carefully selected universities to provide the best higher education options to students. “School students and their parents will be able to have first-hand knowledge about courses and career paths from the representatives of the participating university,” he added.
The event will feature two workshops focused on career development for students, along with four expert-led talks designed to inspire and prepare the youth for future opportunities. There will be key note speeches and seminars by some industry leaders and educationists.
Read More
- Explore higher education options at the Global Education Expo in UAE
- Gulf News Edufair: Teach students when to trust AI and when not to rely on it
- Edufair sees a huge turnout with over 5,000 visitors exploring career opportunities
- Gulf News Edufair 2024: Globalisation has transformed the education industry
Panelists
Samia Hasan, career and leadership coach, will talk about building a thriving career at a seminar on November 4 whlile Omar Hayat, management consultant, will speak about ‘champions of tomorrow: leadership and success in the modern world.’ Arsalan Yunus, campus director Education Pathways, will be keynote speaker on November 3 at the ‘expert talk’ segment. he will talk about ‘Education as an Investment: How a Bachelor’s Degree Shape Your Future in a Competitive World.
Building connections
“Future Fest aims to bridge the gap between universities and students by building connections with educational institutions, developing impactful scholarship programs, and raising education standards in Pakistani schools. This unique initiative from the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing the educational prospects of the community,” noted Sharif.
Registrations can be done through the link here https://forms.office.com/r/qxeMm3w12b
Visiting hours
November 3: 4pm to 8pm
November 4: 10am to 5pm