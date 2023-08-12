Dubai: Dozens of universities from around the world have confirmed participation Global Education Expo being held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this month.
Scheduled to take place on August 19 in Dubai and August 20 in Abu Dhabi, the education fair provides aspiring students with the unique opportunity to engage directly with deans, professors and other university officials.
By interacting face to face, attendees can gain first-hand knowledge about a variety of programs, admission requirements, eligibility criteria, student life, tuition fees, international recognition and many other aspects about the universities.
“We offer free services to students hunting for the best university options,” said Dr Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International, a Dubai-based education consultancy.
This year, the annual expo brings together some major universities from around the world including Canada, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Malaysia, Georgia, Cyprus, Serbia, Russia and many more.
The event in Dubai will be held from 4pm to 9pm at Millennium Paza Downtown Hotel at Sheih Zayed Road on August 19 while it will be open for students at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi on August 20.
“Students visiting the fair will get to choose from the vast variety of programs offered including: medicine, dentistry, business, computing, engineering, architecture, design, law, hospitality, tourism, multimedia and many more courses for the Fall 2023 as well as the Spring/Fall 2024 intake,” said Dr Qadri.
Registration adn entry for this event is free.