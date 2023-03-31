Qadri International Educational Consultancy is proud to be one of the oldest and most established educational organizations in the Middle East. Established in 1986, Qadri International Educational Consultancy has been providing overseas student recruitment services for over three decades. With our headquarters in Dubai, we are one of the very few educational consultants authorized to operate under the permission issued by the Ministry of Higher Education UAE, and our name can be viewed on their website.

Our educational counselling services are designed to help prospective students select the right option for them. We provide personalized advising to students on the most suitable universities for them, assist them throughout the application process, organize the entrance exam (if applicable), guide them throughout the visa process, help them with accommodation selection, and provide pre-departure counseling for the parents as well as the students.

Over the years, we have successfully counselled 550,000 students and sent 70,000 students abroad, giving us a success rate of 98%. Our team of experts has the knowledge and expertise to help students choose from thousands of international programs, including Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Business, Computing/IT, Law, Art & Design, and others.

We are also the pioneers in introducing nontraditional higher education destinations like Eastern Europe, Malaysia, and Cyprus. We are the regional representative of many of the world's leading medical schools, most of which are among the top 200-1000 universities in the world, yet their tuition fees are affordable. University admissions for international students are only handled by authorized representatives, where we take care of the entrance exam and other procedures.

As their regional representative, our company works with many prestigious medical schools around the world like; Charles university- First faculty of medicine in Czech Republic, University of Debrecen in Hungary, Humanitas University in Italy, Medical University of Warsaw in Poland, University of Novi Sad in Serbia, Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia, and many others. We represent universities that are renowned for their high-quality education located throughout the world such as UK, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Georgia, Serbia, Caribbean, Russia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Switzerland, Latvia, Lithuania, and we serve as regional offices for some of them.

At Qadri International Educational Consultancy, we understand that selecting an academic service provider with a proven track record is crucial for students. Therefore, we are licensed and approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Education Malaysia, and the British Council.

Our commitment to excellence and personalized service has made us one of the leading educational consultants in the Middle East. We believe that studying abroad is a life-changing experience, and we are dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams of studying abroad.

To learn more about Qadri International Educational Consultancy, visit our website or contact us directly at +97143351390.