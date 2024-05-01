Officers thanked workers for their contribution to UAE’s development. Workers expressed their happiness and thanked officials for hosting the celebration for them.

The ceremony was organised by the Security Information Department and the Armoured Police Centre of the External Areas Police Directorate to promote positive values and apply the strategy of Abu Dhabi Police aimed at making all members of the community happy.

The event included the honouring of workers and the distribution of gifts presented by the First Abu Dhabi Bank with the participation of the Happiness Patrol.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Bawazir, CEO of Kizad for Complexes, said the occasion was “an opportunity for all of us to congratulate UAE workers and to assure them that we are with them, support them and provide all forms of care to them, and contribute to improving the quality of workers’ lives by providing more possibilities for healthcare and welfare and developing their capabilities.”