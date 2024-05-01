Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of International Workers Day (May 1), the Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol presented gifts to blue-collar workers in cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Kizad for Complexes.
Officers thanked workers for their contribution to UAE’s development. Workers expressed their happiness and thanked officials for hosting the celebration for them.
The ceremony was organised by the Security Information Department and the Armoured Police Centre of the External Areas Police Directorate to promote positive values and apply the strategy of Abu Dhabi Police aimed at making all members of the community happy.
The event included the honouring of workers and the distribution of gifts presented by the First Abu Dhabi Bank with the participation of the Happiness Patrol.
Abdul Aziz Ahmed Bawazir, CEO of Kizad for Complexes, said the occasion was “an opportunity for all of us to congratulate UAE workers and to assure them that we are with them, support them and provide all forms of care to them, and contribute to improving the quality of workers’ lives by providing more possibilities for healthcare and welfare and developing their capabilities.”
Colonel Nasir Abdullah Al Saadi, Head of the Security Information Department of the Security Information Administration of the Abu Dhabi Police, said that celebrating the occasion reflects the humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE government. He said such events also motivate workers to continue their efforts.