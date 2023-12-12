Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched an awareness-raising initiative aimed at workers to mark the International Human Rights Day, celebrated every year on December 10.

The initiative, under the slogan “Humanitarian Touches”, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Al Ahlia Hospital in Abu Dhabi, represented by its Labour Awareness Committee, was rolled out in ICAD labour accommodation in Musaffah.

The lectures were delivered in both Arabic and Urdu.

Rights and responsibilities

The drive forms part of its commitment to bolster efforts to protect human rights and is designed to disseminate legal culture among workers.

It also informs them of their rights and duties which are guaranteed to them by UAE law, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to consolidate legal literacy in view of its essential role in protecting the rights and fulfilling the duties stipulated by law, and in supporting the government’s policies for the protection of human rights, so as to enhance Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign investment.

Guarantees

This event was marked by an awareness-raising lecture intended to introduce workers to their rights and duties under the provisions of the law governing labour relations, and to outline the most important articles of this legislation and its scope of application.

Also highlighted were the new working models introduced in the country to ensure flexibility in the employment of workers in establishments and companies, as well as the guarantees it offers in order to strike a balance between the rights and obligations of workers and business owners.

As part of the undertaking, workers were given a detailed explanation of the facilities for them by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to streamline labour dispute procedures, and of the new mechanisms adopted, which aim to ensure that workers’ rights are settled and enforced in record time through simple and practical measures.