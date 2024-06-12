Dubai: Imagine this – three big turtles flipper excitedly towards the ocean, next to Dubai’s Burj Al Arab. Dozens of smaller turtles of different sizes follow behind. On June 12, Grace a green sea turtle, and Barney and Wilma, two Hawksbill sea turtles were finally released after being rescued and rehabilitated by the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP).

A total of 63 turtles were released earlier today at Jumeirah Al Naseem ahead of World Turtle Day, which is celebrated on June 16.

The release also marked the 20th anniversary of the project. It was a moment of celebration, not just for the turtles finally returning home but for two decades of dedicated work by Jumeirah.

Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), releases a rehabilitated turtle back into the wild. Image Credit: Supplied

"The project is a shining example of dedication and teamwork," says Barbera Lang-Lenton, the Director of the Aquarium at Jumeirah's flagship property, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab.

A panel, including Barbara Lang-Lenton, Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Joanna Ruxton, Founder of Ocean Generation, and Dr Juan Antonio Romero, Ocean advocate and member of the Advisory Council of Dr Sylvia Earle, Mission Blue, came together to shed light on the perils that turtles face. They underscored the urgent need to address issues like plastic pollution and boat strikes, which pose a significant threat to these gentle creatures.

Since 2004, the project has successfully rehabilitated and released 2,175 turtles into their natural habitat with the public's help. Image Credit: WAM

"The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, with invaluable public support, rescues, rehabilitates, and releases endangered sea turtles,” added Lang-Lenton while talking to Gulf News.

Unfortunately, these creatures face numerous threats, including hunting, pollution, boat strikes, and coastal development, she said.

This included Hawksbills, Green turtles, and Loggerheads, bringing the total number of turtles released by the DTRP to more than 2,175 since its launch in 2004. Among the turtles released was Barney, a 31kg young adult male Hawksbill turtle who was discovered in March in the Jebel Ali Area with an injury on his plastron – or shell as more commonly known. After receiving dedicated care and treatment, Barney made a full recovery and was returned to the ocean.

I'm excited to celebrate 20 years of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project with Jumeirah! I can't wait to learn more about sea turtle conservation and see the turtles being released back into the wild, said Matthew Williams, who is visiting UAE with his family and friends from Australia.

Since 2004, the project has successfully rehabilitated and released 2,175 turtles into their natural habitat with the public's help.