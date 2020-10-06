Community police officers wear a bright yellow vest to identify themselves. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Whether its to divert traffic, resolve problems between neighbours or to help the elderly, local authorities have their arms open wide to welcome new community volunteers.

Despite the challenges during COVID-19, Abu Dhabi Police have successfully recruited 1,256 new recruits to be part of their “We Are All Police” initiative.

In a report released on Tuesday, Col Dr Hamoud Saeed Al Afari, director of the community police department, said participants were required to attend a number of online courses in order to become a member.

“As part of the implementation of the first phase, seven classes were carried out via distance learning. The training courses were provided for volunteers in Arabic and English according to the best security standard, and carried out by competent police officers,” he said.

Up to 1,000 volunteers have been trained in a single session, which focused on raising their level of awareness in matters of the community while introducing them to various IT tools and methods of communication.

To date, as many as 52,537 people have applied to the program, which is open to Abu Dhabi residents from all nationalities.

The We Are All Police initiative is aligned to the values of the Abu Dhabi Plan, which is designed to steer Abu Dhabi towards its vision of a secure, confident society and a competitive, sustainable and globally open economy.

Assigned duties

We Are All Police will enable individuals from a variety of backgrounds and nationalities that fit the selection criteria to further enhance security and safety in the emirate. Tasks include but are not limited to:

Providing a crucial link between Abu Dhabi Police and the general public society in terms of effective community communication and maintaining security.

Helping accident victims and administering first aid assistance when required.

Resolving any minor problems that arise between neighbours or members of society before they escalate, such as quarrels or differences of opinion.

Assisting with solving community problems.

Directing traffic in the event of a traffic signal failure or malfunction.

Assisting the elderly and people with disabilities.

Working with residents to develop and enhance security in their neighbourhood.

Working with front-line police when required.

Submitting proposals that will assist the evolution of the police force’s approach to its work.

Ensuring their capabilities and talent meet the demands of the work.

Criteria

Should have a passion for community service. Participation must not be used to fulfill your own personal interests. Minimum age: 18 years. Must be an individual that displays good conduct. Must be physically fit. Should receive approval from Abu Dhabi Police before joining the initiative. Must be able to fulfill the minimum requirements of the membership responsibilities. Should maintain the confidentiality of the information they are exposed to.